Doomba: Programmer turns Roomba vacuum cleaner into Doom map
tech Updated: Dec 27, 2018 14:56 IST
A game programmer decided to turn the already powerful smart vacuum cleaner Roomba into an even enviable gaming bot.
According to Mashable, game programmer and designer Rich Whitehouse has released a script via Twitter which allows you to convert the robotic cleaner’s trip around your home into a playable Doom map.
The script, called Doomba, works with Whitehouse’s Noesis software that allows developers to convert models and animations to various formats.
DOOMBA: Turn your Roomba's Clean Maps into DOOM maps! https://t.co/FEgu03Nx5u #doom #DOOM25 @romero @ID_AA_Carmack pic.twitter.com/OmDL2CJuXw— Rich Whitehouse (@DickWhitehouse) December 24, 2018
Basically, the script tracks your Roomba as it creates its own map in the journey. Once the tracking is completed, you can convert the journey into a Doom-compatible map.
