 Doomba: Programmer turns Roomba vacuum cleaner into Doom map
Dec 27, 2018
Asian News International
Asian News International
Programmer turns Roomba’s trip into a ‘Doom’ map(iRobot)

A game programmer decided to turn the already powerful smart vacuum cleaner Roomba into an even enviable gaming bot.

According to Mashable, game programmer and designer Rich Whitehouse has released a script via Twitter which allows you to convert the robotic cleaner’s trip around your home into a playable Doom map.

The script, called Doomba, works with Whitehouse’s Noesis software that allows developers to convert models and animations to various formats.

Basically, the script tracks your Roomba as it creates its own map in the journey. Once the tracking is completed, you can convert the journey into a Doom-compatible map.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 14:56 IST

