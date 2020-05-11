e-paper
DRDO develops devices to sanitise phones, currency notes

DRDO develops devices to sanitise phones, currency notes

Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a part of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), developed the Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS).

tech Updated: May 11, 2020 01:07 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Robin Sinha
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Robin Sinha
Hyderabad
DRDO said on Sunday that DRUVS Cabinet has a contactless operation which is very important to contain the spread of virus.
DRDO said on Sunday that DRUVS Cabinet has a contactless operation which is very important to contain the spread of virus.
         

The RCI, a premier laboratory of DRDO based at Hyderabad, has developed an automated contactless UVC sanitising cabinet to sanitise mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, cheque leafs, challans, passbooks, and paper.

Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a part of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), developed the Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS).

DRDO said on Sunday that DRUVS Cabinet has a contactless operation which is very important to contain the spread of virus. The proximity sensor switches clubbed with drawer opening and closing mechanism makes its operation automatic and contactless.

Also read: Mobile phones may be ‘Trojan horses’ for Covid-19, you should disinfect it

The DRUVS provides 360 degree exposure of UVC to the objects placed inside the cabinet. Once the sanitisation is done, the system goes in sleep mode, hence the operator need not wait or stand near the device, said a statement.

RCI has also developed an automated UVC currency sanitising device called NOTESCLEAN. Bundles of currency notes can be sanitised using DRUVS, however disinfection of each currency note using it, will be a time-consuming process. For that purpose, a sanitising technique has been developed, where one has to just place the loose currency notes at the input slot of the device. It picks the notes one by one and makes them pass through a series of UVC lamps for complete disinfection, it said.

