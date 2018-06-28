Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson launches wireless headphones, priced at Rs 18,484

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has launched a new pair of sweat-proof wireless headphones. Launched in collaboration with sports brand Under Armour, the Project Rock headphones carry a price tag of Rs 18,484. It is currently available on Under Armour’s official website but doesn’t ship to India as yet.

The UA Project Rock headphones feature The Rock’s bull symbol carved on both sides. Control buttons on the headphones include volume keys, power key and a 3.5mm audio jack. More on design includes the encouraging words “blood, sweat, respect” etched on the headband. The wireless headphones come in black colour featuring the company’s ‘SuperVent’ ear cushions which are removable and hand washable as well.

The UA Rock Project headphones are claimed to offer battery life of up to 16 hours. The company also says that a five minute ‘Speed Charge’ will offer up to one hour of music playback. The headphones feature JBL Charged Sound for extra bass. It also comes with ‘Talk-Thru’ technology which reduces the music volume and turns on noise-cancelling mics so one can talk without removing the headphones.

The mics can also be used for voice commands to Apple’s Siri and Google Now. For connectivity, the UA Project Rock headphones come with Bluetooth 4.1 and MicroUSB. These headphones are the first gadget under The Rock’s partnership with UA. There are mostly apparel like sneakers, t-shirts, shorts and more.

The Rock has been associated with fitness quite extensively and this isn’t the first workout-related app we’ve seen. There’s ‘The Rock’ alarm app which is available for Android and iOS users. It has The Rock’s customised alarm tones with no snooze button. You can also set goals on the app which will be accompanied by The Rock’s encouraging messages.