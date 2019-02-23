E3 2019: Microsoft could unveil new Xbox hardware

Microsoft plans to return to the game industry’s largest annual expo E3 2019 and is mulling to discuss details of its next-generation Xbox consoles at the event.

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3 2019 would kick off on June 11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and conclude on June 13.

“We likely won’t get pricing details or product names, but we’ll certainly get some official confirmation of the two devices Microsoft is planning to release next year,” The Verge reported late on Friday quoting French gaming news site JeuxVideo.

“The news lines up with the company’s slow and steady approach to unveiling its future console roadmap following the launch of the Xbox One X in fall 2017,” the report added.

At last year’s E3, the tech giant unveiled the next iteration of Halo, to be called Halo Infinite, and also confirmed speculations that it was officially working on a game streaming service for Xbox consoles that would also work across Windows PCs and mobile phones.

Contrary to Sony’s hush-hush approach when it comes to unveiling next-generation hardware and services, Microsoft has already revealed the name of the Cloud service to be, with its public trials starting later this year.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 18:28 IST