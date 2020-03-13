e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / E3 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

E3 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The annual gaming expo was scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center between June 9 and June 11.

tech Updated: Mar 13, 2020 10:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
E3 2020 has officially been cancelled amid the coronavirus spread increasing rapidly across different countries.
E3 2020 has officially been cancelled amid the coronavirus spread increasing rapidly across different countries.(E3/Facebook)
         

Electronic Entertainment Expo, commonly known as E3 the world’s largest gaming conference has been cancelled for this year due to international concerns over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

E3 2020 was scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center between June 9 and 11.

This year, E3 2020 was expected to feature crucial announcements from the two upcoming consoles, the Sony PlayStation 5 and the Microsoft Xbox Series X.

“After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry - our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners - we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020,” the company said in a statement on.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today,” the company added.

With the latest development, E3 joins a growing list of companies who have been cancelling or moving their events online.

Recently, Google announced that they will be cancelling I/O 2020 and Facebook’s F8 as well as Microsoft’s MVP Summit have also been called off.

tags
top news
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
Sensex, Nifty recover partially as markets reopen after 45 minutes halt
Sensex, Nifty recover partially as markets reopen after 45 minutes halt
Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus forces one of world’s biggest sportscar maker to shut factory
Coronavirus forces one of world’s biggest sportscar maker to shut factory
LIVE| Nepal scraps climbing permits for Mt. Everest amid covid-19 outbreak
LIVE| Nepal scraps climbing permits for Mt. Everest amid covid-19 outbreak
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranDonald TrumpCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus Impact

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech