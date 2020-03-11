e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / E3 2020 reportedly cancelled over coronavirus concerns

E3 2020 reportedly cancelled over coronavirus concerns

After MWC 2020, Google I/O 2020, Facebook F8 2020, E3 2020 is the latest tech event to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

tech Updated: Mar 11, 2020 13:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
E3 2020 is slated to be held between June 9 and June 11.
E3 2020 is slated to be held between June 9 and June 11.(E3/Facebook)
         

Coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the tech calendar. From the Mobile World Conference 2020 to Google I/O 2020, companies are cancelling their events amid the virus fears. Now, word is that E3 2020 has been cancelled due to virus fears.

E3 2020 was scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center between June 9 and June 11. Now, sources from the Entertainment Software Association, the organisation that hosts the gaming event every year, told Ars Technica that the upcoming event has been cancelled.

The report further states that the organisation was supposed to issue a clarification regarding the same on March 10 but it didn’t. Interestingly, Digital Developer also tweeted that the event had been cancelled. Here’s what the tweet said:

 

It is worth noting that the Entertainment Software Association hasn’t made any formal announcement regarding the event yet. However, in light of the slew of tech events being cancelled due to the virus outbreak, it won’t be entirely surprising if E3 2020 is cancelled.

tags
top news
Amid power play in Madhya Pradesh, Congress moves its MLAs to Jaipur
Amid power play in Madhya Pradesh, Congress moves its MLAs to Jaipur
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyMP Government CrisisFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech