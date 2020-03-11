E3 2020 reportedly cancelled over coronavirus concerns

tech

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 13:08 IST

Coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the tech calendar. From the Mobile World Conference 2020 to Google I/O 2020, companies are cancelling their events amid the virus fears. Now, word is that E3 2020 has been cancelled due to virus fears.

E3 2020 was scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center between June 9 and June 11. Now, sources from the Entertainment Software Association, the organisation that hosts the gaming event every year, told Ars Technica that the upcoming event has been cancelled.

The report further states that the organisation was supposed to issue a clarification regarding the same on March 10 but it didn’t. Interestingly, Digital Developer also tweeted that the event had been cancelled. Here’s what the tweet said:

Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y’all. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020

It is worth noting that the Entertainment Software Association hasn’t made any formal announcement regarding the event yet. However, in light of the slew of tech events being cancelled due to the virus outbreak, it won’t be entirely surprising if E3 2020 is cancelled.