Home / Tech / E3 2021 dates revealed, organisers promise a ‘reimagined’ event: Report

E3 2021 dates revealed, organisers promise a ‘reimagined’ event: Report

E3 2020 was cancelled following the Covid-19 pandemic. Other gaming and tech conferences have also been cancelled this year.

tech Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
E3 gaming conference was cancelled this year due to Covid-19.
E3 gaming conference was cancelled this year due to Covid-19.(E3)
         

The E3 2021 edition will be held between June 15 and June 17 next year, according to GamesIndustry.biz.

According to the website, the Entertainment Software Association will hold a “reimagined” gaming conference next year. The organisers have already begun notifying its partners over the same.

In case you didn’t know, this year’s edition was cancelled following the Covid-19 pandemic. E3 is the world’s biggest gaming convention. It’s been held every year since 1995. All important gaming companies and developers participate in the event.

When announcing the cancellation, the ESA had then said it was looking at options to host a virtual event to showcase the industry announcements.

After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry - our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners - we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020,” the organisers had said.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today,” they added.

Apart from E3 2020, all major gaming and tech conferences have been cancelled this year. This includes Google I/O 2020, Facebook F8, and the Game Developers Conference.

This year, Sony and Microsoft are going to launch new consoles. Sony is going to launch PlayStation 5, while Microsoft will launch Xbox Series X.

