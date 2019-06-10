E3’s big surprise: Keanu Reeves stars in CyberPunk 2077

The biggest surprise of E3 2019 was Keanu Reeves featuring in the long-awaited game, CyberPunk 2077.

The John Wick star will be playing the role of Johnny Silverhand in the game. Reeves has lent the voice and motion capture for his CyberPunk 2077 role.

“A while back CD Project Red approached me and asked me to be a part of their new project CyberPunk 2077. They were going on and on about how they’d create this vast open world with a branching storyline… how you’d be able to customise your character through in-game choices and it’s not something I knew before but I was excited. I am always drawn to a fascinating story,” he said at the stage.

Actor Keanu Reeves walks on-stage to speak about "Cyberpunk 2077" from developer CD Projekt Red during the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing. ( AFP )

CyberPunk 2077 is essentially an open-world action-adventure story. The game is set in futuristic Night City which has become obsessed with body modification. Users play as V, an outlaw who is looking for a chip which has the power to give an eternal life. Players can customise their character’s cyberware and style among other things. As players explore the city they influence the story arc and the world around them.

Developed by CD Project Red, CyberPunk 2077 is scheduled to release on April 16, 2020. The game will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC platforms.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 13:35 IST