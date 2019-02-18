EA’s Apex Legends bans more than 16,000 users for cheating

Electronic Arts’ latest free-to-play battle royale game, Apex Legends, has become an instant hit with over 25 million users in less than a week of its launch. While the new PUBG and Fortnite rival has received mostly positive reviews, it’s also being targeted by cheaters. Respawn, the studio behind the game, has already banned more than 16,000 users for cheating.

“As of today over 16,000 cheaters have been identified and banned from the game. Cheaters suck. If you run into one, please try and capture the evidence and let us know here. Even if you don’t get proof, get their ID and flag it and we can investigate the account. We have heard your feedback about a report feature in the game. I’ll just say that’s a very good idea,” said Respawn in a Reddit post.

Apex Legends’ cheaters problem may be new, but games like PUBG and Fortnite have faced this issue for a very long time. In December last year, PUBG banned over 30,000 fraudulent player accounts. PUBG has since then rolled out several updates with stricter rules and security features to stop players from rigging the game. For instance, PUBG will ban users who repeatedly exit the game after finding matches.

That said, Apex Legends is set for a big update with several new features. The game will soon support solo and duo mode allowing people to play the game alone. It will also have Fortnite and PUBG-like seasons with different themes and new characters.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 13:34 IST