Easter Sunday: Google adds Easter egg to Search, Easter bunny to 3D animals collection

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 08:21 IST

Easter Sunday is being celebrated a little differently this year with people indoors due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Google, as expected, has something for Easter Sunday where it has added virtual Easter eggs for searches related to it.

People who Google Search “Easter” or “Easter 2020” and other related words will see a banner in the top-right corner of the page. First spotted by 9to5Google, the top banner displays an illustration of a pink bunny with a bow, an Easter egg, yellow chicken and a hatched chicken. Just below that there’s an Easter Sunday information card.

Here, the top part of the card features images of Easter Sunday followed by a short description of the religious festival. Next, you’ll find an interactive Google Arts & Culture link with a picture of Easter eggs. There’s an icon at the centre which you can tap on to find more about Easter Sunday on the Google Arts & Culture page.

More details on this card include a catalogue of Easter movies, and videos of popular chefs talking about their favourite Easter dishes.

Google has also added an Easter bunny to its collection of 3D animals. Google recently added a bunch of new animals to its 3D animals collection, and the latest one to join is an Easter bunny. You can find out how to download these 3D animals on your phone here.