Echo Spot: Amazon’s new smart speaker with small screen launched in India

Amazon on Wednesday launched a new Echo device in India. Echo Spot comes with a small screen, a speaker and is powered by Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa. Echo Spot is priced at Rs 12,999, and can be purchased via Amazon India and retail stores across the country.

As a launch offer, Echo Spot can be availed at a discounted price of Rs 10,499 on Amazon India. ICICI Bank credit and debit card holders will also get 10% cashback. You can also get an additional Rs 1,000 off on purchasing two Echo Spot devices. The same offer is applied to Echo Dot, and Echo devices. Users who purchase the Echo Plus will get a free Philips Hue bulb.

Echo Spot looks like an alarm clock but with a screen in front, and can be placed on your bedside table. It comes in two colours of black and white. Like the other Echo devices, Echo Spot is also powered by Amazon’s AI-based assistant, Alexa. In addition to the display, Echo Spot comes with a front facing camera which can be used for video calling to another Echo Spot device.

Echo Spot can be used for watching news videos from different media houses. You can also watch shorts videos like movie trailers on Echo Spot. All these activities on Echo Spot including video calling can be controlled through Alexa. Users will first need to download the Amazon Alexa app on their Android and iOS smartphones and pair the Echo Spot.

Amazon has also enabled shopping on the Echo Spot via the e-commerce website. This feature is for Amazon Prime members. You can also listen to music on the Echo Spot from different services like Amazon’s own Prime Music, Saavn and TuneUIn. Echo Spot can be connected to your home entertainment system as well via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio jack.

Amazon says that the Echo Spot uses second generation far-field technology enabling it to hear your voice from across the room and even while music is playing. Alexa will also respond to the closest Echo device near you.