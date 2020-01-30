Echo Sub to Google Chromecast: 5 accessories you can pair with your smart speaker

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 16:39 IST

Changing times have seen a shift in the way one functions. Gone are the days when you would hastily open the door when someone rang the bell, or physically increase the volume of a device. Thanks to smart speakers, a lot of it can be done from a centralised location itself.

There are smart lights, thermostats, doorbells and even smart hubs that can be connected with the smart speaker for a seamless experience.

Here are 5 accessories you can pair with your smart speaker to make life easier.

Echo Sub: Smart speakers, though useful, are not exactly powerful. The Echo Sub is a subwoofer that offers 100W deep bass sound and can be a perfect accompaniment to the smart speaker to answer party needs.

Google Chromecast: This Google product works with both Google Home and Amazon Echo and effectively turns the smart speaker into a remote, letting one turn on their television and play shows using voice commands.

The device lets one stream content from their phone and laptop directly onto TV. The Chromecast is perfect for viewers who like watching Netflix or Hulu but do not possess a media player.

Echo Glow: One can pair the Echo Glow with an Alexa device and use voice commands to change the colour of the device or its brightness. The Glow is a round white LED lamp with a flat base and a frosted white light lens.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: This is a modern take on traditional doorbells. The high tech device provides users with 1080 pixel videos and clear images even in low light conditions.

The device sends announcements to smart speakers when the doorbell is rung, or when a motion is detected. Users are able to see, hear and converse with visitors through the device.

Logitech Harmony Smarthub: While the Google Home, Amazon Echo, and Apple HomePod are all smart speakers, the smart hub is a ‘master control’ for all smart devices. It allows for seamless control of all smart gadgets and can send commands using IR (Infrared Wirelesss), Wi-Fi or Bluetooth signals.

The Logitech Harmony Hub works with up to eight devices, including Android and Apple TVs, and Xbox One.

