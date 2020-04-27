e-paper
Edge ads appear in Windows 10’s search as Microsoft continues to push its browser

Microsoft recently started showing the Edge ads on Outlook for Web.

tech Updated: Apr 27, 2020 12:32 IST
Microsoft really wants you to switch to Edge
Microsoft is trying new ways to encourage Windows 10 users to use its Edge browser. The company is now serving Edge ads in the search on Windows 10.

When you tap on the search button, Microsoft shows a prompt to “Get the new Microsoft Edge.” Along with a download now button, it says that the “new Microsoft Edge was built to bring you the best of web.”

Interestingly, this ad is also shown to Windows 10 users who already have the Edge browser.

This is not the first time Microsoft has inserted such recommendation to download Edge browser in its services. Just last week, many people reported spotting the Edge browser ad in Outlook for the web. Users, however, have the option to disable the advertisement. The ad appeared to users who opened Outlook web on the Chrome browser.

Microsoft has revamped Edge browser after it embraced Google’s Chromium. The transition has helped Microsoft make the Edge slicker and add a bunch of Chrome-like functionalities.

Google’s Chrome is one of the most popular browsers. Alternatives such as Mozilla Firefox, Apple’s Safari, and Vivaldi are also quite popular. Edge is also gaining some traction. According to NetMarketShare’s March report, Edge toppled Firefox to become the second most popular browser on the desktop.

