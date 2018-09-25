Editor Ji, AI-based video news platform launched in India

Journalist Vikram Chandra on Tuesday launched Editor Ji, a video news platform for mobile phones. Available in English and Hindi languages, Editor Ji uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver personalised newscasts to users. Users, however, can use the app in manual mode and turn off the AI.

Editor ji uses an AI algorithm to consolidate news videos and present them under one platform. The app shows news videos across different topics including politics, international and national news, sports, business, lifestyle, technology and entertainment.

The app currently show over 100 video stories in a day. The number is said to increase with more content providers coming on board.

“There is the need for a simple form factor that can be easily accessed by those who aren’t that familiar with technology. The number of Indians accessing video on the internet is expected to rise from 250 million to 500 million within 3 years. The new users may be handling smartphones for the first time, and hence need a simple, uncomplicated user interface designed for video news. This interface should also be capable of handling multiple languages because a lot of the growth will happen in vernacular languages,” said the company in a release.

Vikram Chandra said that the application uses a hybrid setup that involves AI and human intervention to ensure stories are credible on the platform.

How Editor Ji works?

The application is free to download on Google and Apple app stores. The home screen gives you an option to personalise the content you want to see. Users can adjust the quantity of news from different categories. The app also gives the option to block or see opinions.

Customisation of one’s newslist on the app. (Editor ji app)

The application works offline as well. Users can create an auto download the newslist to your device for offline viewing. The download time can be personalised as well.

The app interface is pretty simple to use. To go to the newslist, simply swipe up on the home screen. You can edit the stories appearing in the newslist. Some of the key features of the application include automatic screen rotate feature and resolution change depending upon the mobile network connectivity.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 18:06 IST