Edward Snowden says Facebook, YouTube are spying on users

tech

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:31 IST

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden who made headlines after revealing the US’ mass surveillance program back in 2013 has now claimed that it is not just the government spying on the citizens, but also some of the most widely used online sites.

In his latest tweet, Snowden said that social networking sites such as Facebook and Instagram are snooping on the users. He also promised to explain how these popular websites spy on the users and detail methods for users to limit their access.

These are my new accounts on other platforms. In the weeks ahead, I aim to explain how each of these site spies on you, and methods to limit how much they know about you. If you use them, keep an eye out.https://t.co/kbyQQe95oNhttps://t.co/6Jvkgu9zyPhttps://t.co/VU7jL8qV9r — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) August 1, 2019

Snowden announced this on Twitter while sharing the account links of his new social platforms. He is now available on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Snowden’s memoir ‘Permanent Record’ is also slated to release on September 17. This book details the journey of how Snowden helped the NSA build a surveillance system to collect information of US citizens.

Websites such as Facebook are known to keep an eye on the users for a number of purposes including targeted advertising. The site is already struggling to overcome Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which data on millions of users was harvested for political reasons without their consent.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 10:31 IST