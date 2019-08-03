e-paper
Edward Snowden says Facebook, YouTube are spying on users

Snowden also said he will share more details on how Facebook spies on users and ways to limit it.

tech Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:31 IST
Asian News International
Edward Snowden reminds users Facebook spies on them.
Edward Snowden reminds users Facebook spies on them.(HT File Photo)
         

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden who made headlines after revealing the US’ mass surveillance program back in 2013 has now claimed that it is not just the government spying on the citizens, but also some of the most widely used online sites.

In his latest tweet, Snowden said that social networking sites such as Facebook and Instagram are snooping on the users. He also promised to explain how these popular websites spy on the users and detail methods for users to limit their access.

 

Snowden announced this on Twitter while sharing the account links of his new social platforms. He is now available on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Snowden’s memoir ‘Permanent Record’ is also slated to release on September 17. This book details the journey of how Snowden helped the NSA build a surveillance system to collect information of US citizens.

Websites such as Facebook are known to keep an eye on the users for a number of purposes including targeted advertising. The site is already struggling to overcome Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which data on millions of users was harvested for political reasons without their consent.

 

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 10:31 IST

