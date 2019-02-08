Elderly YouTuber thanks subscribers individually, gains over 3 million subscribers in a week

A kind act by an elderly YouTuber from Portugal has helped him gain over 3 million subscribers in just a week. Nilson Izaias Papinho Oficial’s YouTube channel had some 7k subscribers towards the end of January.

This YouTuber from Portugal has 32 videos through which he shows his daily activities. The videos which caught attention were those of him reading out every subscribers name and thanking them. Nilson wrote the name of each subscriber and read them out to thank them for following his channel.

Following his spread of kindness on the internet, Nilson’s YouTube channel grew from almost 2K subscribers to 19K within a week. According to a report by SocialBlade, the subscriber count rapidly grew from February 2 touching 3 million on February 6, and is currently at 3.6 million. You can find the full stats of his YouTube channel here.

YouTube stats of Nilson Izaias Papinho Oficial’s channel. (Social Blade)

His most recent videos have also received about 7 million views. Rest of the videos are now hovering between 85K to 600K views on YouTube. Speaking of which, he has quite a few videos on how to make slime. Prior to starting his slime making tutorial, he also read out his subscriber list. There are some videos featuring birds, and his garden which is full of fruits and flowers.

It will be interesting to see how Nilson will continue his individual thank you videos as his subscriber base has crossed 3 million.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 18:36 IST