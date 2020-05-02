e-paper
Elon Musk aims to become a monk who sold his Ferrari

Facing follow-up questions from his followers, the Tesla CEO told one user that this supposed sale of everything he owns is not because he needs the cash but because he is devoting himself to Mars and Earth.

tech Updated: May 02, 2020 08:30 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Some users even mentioned that they are happy to know that Musk and his musician girlfriend who recently confirmed she is carrying the child of Musk expected this month are together.
Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk on Friday fired off a series of weird tweets, mentioning he is selling “almost all” his physical belongings and devoting himself to Mars and Earth.

“I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house,” Musk said in one tweet.

He also mentioned that his girlfriend, songwriter and producer Grimes, is mad at him.

Facing follow-up questions from his followers, the Tesla CEO told one user that this supposed sale of everything he owns is not because he needs the cash but because he is devoting himself to Mars and Earth as well as possession just weigh people down.

Responding to Musk, a user tweeted, “Heading to Tibet to become a monk too? Btw, where are all those ventilators you promised California?”

Another user posted to him: “It is frustrating cause I have almost all my savings invested in Tesla and I’m not some rich guy. He doesn’t recognize this also hurts the small folks. I wish he’d just delete twitter at this point.”

Some users even mentioned that they are happy to know that Musk and his musician girlfriend who recently confirmed she is carrying the child of Musk expected this month are together.

“This is the best news I’ve heard so far. This means you’re still together, despite speculation to contrary. Maybe that is what this is about,” mentioned another user.

In another tweet, Musk said he thinks the stock price of Tesla is “too high” -- a tweet that was followed by a sharp drop in the share price of the company. Tesla’s stock went down a massive 9.3 per cent with his tweet.

Slamming restrictions imposed on people’s movements in the light of the COVID-19 crisis, Musk on Thursday said that telling people that they cannot leave their home is “fascist”.

