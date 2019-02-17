Elon Musk distances himself from OpenAI, group that built fake news AI tool

Elon Musk on Sunday clarified that he has not been involved with OpenAI for more than one year.

OpenAI, a non-profit AI research group, made headlines last week after it claimed to have built a technology that could write authentic-looking fake news articles with just a few pieces of information.

Elon Musk is believed to be one of the primary funders of OpenAI. Musk, however, had left the organisation in February last year.

“Elon Musk will depart the OpenAI Board but will continue to donate and advise the organization. As Tesla continues to become more focused on AI, this will eliminate a potential future conflict for Elon,” the company had said in a blog post.

Following OpenAI’s report on new technology deemed as “too dangerous to release”, Musk clarified that he did not have management or board oversight at the research group.

“I had to focus on solving a painfully large number of engineering & manufacturing problems at Tesla (especially) & SpaceX,” Musk further explained on why had to leave the organisation.

Also, Tesla was competing for some of same people as OpenAI & I didn’t agree with some of what OpenAI team wanted to do. Add that all up & it was just better to part ways on good terms. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2019

Musk has been one of the biggest critics of Artificial Intelligence. Speaking at MIT in 2014, he described AI as the “biggest existential threat” and even called it “summoning to the demon.”

He also believes that AI can even lead to the World War 3. He added that neither the US, China nor Russia will deliberately launch a nuclear war but it could be one of the “AI’s, if it decides that a prepemptive strike is most probable path to victory.”

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 12:22 IST