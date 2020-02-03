e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Elon Musk has a new personal assistant and it’s not a human being

Elon Musk has a new personal assistant and it’s not a human being

Musk, who has crossed swords with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma over the role of AI, is finally giving the technology some space.

tech Updated: Feb 03, 2020 21:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (REUTERS)
         

Tesla CEO Elon Musk who is a staunch critic of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has now hired the technology, turning AI into a subordinate that “reports directly” to him daily.

Musk, who has crossed swords with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma over the role of AI, is finally giving the technology some space, like in his startup Neuralink which is creating a brain-machine interface.

Tagging Lex Fridman, popular host of the Artificial Intelligence podcast on YouTube, Musk tweeted: “At Tesla, using AI to solve self-driving isn’t just icing on the cake, it the cake” @lexfridman

 

For him, AI can only do ‘benign’ tasks and those jobs too are being evaluated critically by him.

Tesla is using advanced AI for vision and planning, supported by efficient use of inference hardware to achieve a general solution to full self-driving.

The company is building silicon chips that power its full self-driving software from the ground up, taking every small architectural and micro-architectural improvement into account while pushing hard to squeeze maximum silicon performance-per-watt.

The company is applying cutting-edge research to train deep neural networks on problems ranging from perception to control.

Also read: Elon Musk drops ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ EDM track, leaves Twitter with thoughts

“Our per-camera networks analyze raw images to perform semantic segmentation, object detection and monocular depth estimation. Our birds-eye-view networks take video from all cameras to output the road layout, static infrastructure and 3D objects directly in the top-down view,” says Tesla.

“Our networks learn from the most complicated and diverse scenarios in the world, iteratively sourced from our fleet of nearly 1 million vehicles in real time. A full build of Autopilot neural networks involves 48 networks that take 70,000 GPU hours to train. Together, they output 1,000 distinct tensors (predictions) at each timestep,” the electric carmaker added.

The company is also developing core algorithms that drive the car by creating a high-fidelity representation of the world and planning trajectories in that space.

During a recent presentation about Neuralink’s brain-machine interface technology, he said: “Even in a benign AI scenario, we will be left behind.

“Hopefully, it is a benign scenario. But I think with a high-bandwidth brain-machine interface we can actually go along for the ride. And we can effectively have the option of merging with AI,” Musk told the gathering.

tags
top news
PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Budget 2020 won’t drag Indian economy out of worst slowdown, say economists
Budget 2020 won’t drag Indian economy out of worst slowdown, say economists
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech