Elon Musk offers to make ventilators ‘if there is a shortage’ after facing criticism

tech

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 12:41 IST

From calling the panic dumb to telling employees that car crashes are more dangerous than the coronavirus, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has faced quite a lot of flack for his comments about the global pandemic.

However, in a slight change of track, Musk has said his companies will help make ventilators “if there is a shortage” amidst the COVID-19 spreading through the globe.

“We will make ventilators if there is a shortage,” Musk tweeted in response to a user asking him to repurpose Tesla’s factory to help with the crisis.

We will make ventilators if there is a shortage — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020

In a separate thread, Musk was told there was a shortage now. He, however, defended his stance, saying that his companies could eventually produce ventilators, but not “instantly”.

Tesla makes cars with sophisticated hvac systems. SpaceX makes spacecraft with life support systems. Ventilators are not difficult, but cannot be produced instantly. Which hospitals have these shortages you speak of right now? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020

Musk has been in the news for the ‘insensitive’ things he’s had to say about the pandemic and the danger of it.

This paper matches what I’m hearing from a lot of smart people https://t.co/vul3xORsgq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2020

On Thursday, Musk also told the New York City mayor Bill de Blasio that they would connect to see what New York City’s ventilator needs are:

Sounds good, we will connect with your team to understand potential needs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020

The World Health Organisation (WHO) noted on Wednesday that they were talking to a number of different countries, including China, to ramp up medical supplies that included ventilators.

The Reuters report added that General Motors and Ford were talking to the Trump administration to help produce medical equipment. GM and Ford are direct competitors for Tesla.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been more than 230,000 reported cases of COVID-19 across the world.