e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Elon Musk promises an ‘awesome’ update on brain-computer ‘Neuralink’ project

Elon Musk promises an ‘awesome’ update on brain-computer ‘Neuralink’ project

Elon Musk said the technology could be tested in a human patient with brain or spinal cord injuries as early as this year

tech Updated: Feb 06, 2020 10:40 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Coming soon: ‘Awesome’ Neuralink update, says Elon Musk
Coming soon: ‘Awesome’ Neuralink update, says Elon Musk (REUTERS)
         

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has promised an “awesome’ update to the brain-computer interface technology being built by his side startup Neuralink.

To help paralysed people control devices and empower people with brain disorders, Neuralink last year unveiled tiny brain “threads” in a chip which is long lasting, usable at home and has the potential to replace cumbersome devices currently used as brain-machine interfaces.

On a Twitter thread from noted tech investor Cathie Wood, Musk said on Sunday the technology could be tested in a human patient with brain or spinal cord injuries as early as this year, CNET reported on Tuesday.

“The profound impact of high bandwidth, high precision neural interfaces is underappreciated. Neuralink may have this in a human as soon as this year,” Musk tweeted. “Wait until you see the next version vs what was presented last year. It’s awesome,” he added.

ALSO READ: IIT-Madras develops AI tech that converts brain signals into language

The technology has a module that sits outside the head, behind the ear, and receives information from “threads” embedded in the brain.

Controlled by an iPhone app, the chip called “N1 sensor” with just a USB port coming out can have as many as 3,072 electrodes per array distributed across 96 “threads” -- each “thread” smaller that the tiniest human hair.

The chip which will be wireless in the future can read, transmit high-volume data and amplify signals from the brain.

ALSO READ: Facebook’s ambitious brain-reading technology gets closer to reality

“This has the potential to solve several brain-related diseases. The idea is to understand and treat brain disorders, preserve and enhance your own brain and create a well-aligned future,” Musk told the audience at the launch event last year.

tags
top news
Plea for death warrant to hang Delhi rape convicts reaches SC, hearing tomorrow
Plea for death warrant to hang Delhi rape convicts reaches SC, hearing tomorrow
Spotlight on PM Modi’s rare, twin speeches in Parliament amid CAA storm
Spotlight on PM Modi’s rare, twin speeches in Parliament amid CAA storm
Creating suicide bombers, BJP minister amps up attack on Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh
Creating suicide bombers, BJP minister amps up attack on Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh
Chinese woman’s family misses her Indian wedding due to coronavirus travel ban
Chinese woman’s family misses her Indian wedding due to coronavirus travel ban
Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates from Day 2: Mercedes V-Class, with bed, launched
Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates from Day 2: Mercedes V-Class, with bed, launched
For Valentine’s day, Domino’s has a $9,000 pizza engagement ring
For Valentine’s day, Domino’s has a $9,000 pizza engagement ring
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Sourav Ganguly heads to UK, 4-nation series talks in pipeline
Sourav Ganguly heads to UK, 4-nation series talks in pipeline
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google Pay

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech