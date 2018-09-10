Elon Musk’s Boring Company uses Xbox controller to operate its machine

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has found a rather innovative way to control one of its complex machines — Xbox gaming controller. The company on Sunday posted a short clip on Twitter showing how easily the machine was being controlled through the gaming joystick.

In case you didn’t know, The Boring Company is Elon Musk’s new pet project to create low-cost tunnels to fix the problem of traffic congestion. The company is already working on a fast-lane tunnel between New York and Washington DC. Musk says the tunnel will help people commute between the two cities in less than 30 minutes.

“To solve the problem of soul-destroying traffic, roads must go 3D, which means either flying cars or tunnels. Unlike flying cars, tunnels are weatherproof, out of sight and won’t fall on your head. A large network of tunnels many levels deep would fix congestion in any city, no matter how large it grew (just keep adding levels). The key to making this work is increasing tunneling speed and dropping costs by a factor of 10 or more — this is the goal of The Boring Company,” explains the company on its website.

Best video game ever pic.twitter.com/DlGFsji76l — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) September 8, 2018

That said, The Boring Company is no stranger in introducing unconventional products. Earlier this year, it launched a flamethrower priced at $500. It also sold The Boring Company hats.

As far as Xbox gaming controller goes, it’s not the first time gaming controller has been used outside playing video games. The US Navy earlier this year introduced USS Colorado submarine where it swapped the traditional masts controllers with an Xbox 360 controller, TheVerge reported American technology company iRobot introduced a robot that could be controlled with a PlayStation controller. Also read: The surprising uses of games controller

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 12:37 IST