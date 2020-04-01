e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Elon Musk’s Tesla has FDA-approved ventilators he’s willing to deliver for free to hospitals

Elon Musk’s Tesla has FDA-approved ventilators he’s willing to deliver for free to hospitals

Hospitals have to be within regions where Tesla delivers

tech Updated: Apr 01, 2020 14:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Elon Musk tweeted today that his company, Tesla, has extra FDA-approved ventilators that can be shipped for free to hospitals within regions where the electric carmaker delivers.
Elon Musk tweeted today that his company, Tesla, has extra FDA-approved ventilators that can be shipped for free to hospitals within regions where the electric carmaker delivers. (AP)
         

Elon Musk tweeted today that his company, Tesla, has extra FDA-approved ventilators that can be shipped for free to hospitals within regions where the electric carmaker delivers. “Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse,” Musk said in a tweet. 

Tesla has not announced how many ventilators it has or how they intend to prioritise requests.

World governments have appealed to aerospace companies and automakers to make or help procure ventilators and other medical equipment to deal with the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 37,000 people globally.

In the US, states hard hit by the pandemic have “pleaded with the Trump administration and manufacturers to speed up production of ventilators to cope with a surge in patients”. Ford Motor Co has said it will produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at a plant in Michigan in cooperation with General Electric’s healthcare unit, and can then build 30,000 per month to treat patients.

top news
PM Modi to hold video conference with all CMs tomorrow over coronavirus
PM Modi to hold video conference with all CMs tomorrow over coronavirus
Amit Shah reworks Kashmir’s domicile law, includes residents for 15 yrs
Amit Shah reworks Kashmir’s domicile law, includes residents for 15 yrs
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Coronavirus lockdown sees Hyundai Motor India record 20 percent drop in sales
Coronavirus lockdown sees Hyundai Motor India record 20 percent drop in sales
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech