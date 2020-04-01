Elon Musk’s Tesla has FDA-approved ventilators he’s willing to deliver for free to hospitals

tech

Elon Musk tweeted today that his company, Tesla, has extra FDA-approved ventilators that can be shipped for free to hospitals within regions where the electric carmaker delivers. “Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse,” Musk said in a tweet.

We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or @Tesla know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2020

Tesla has not announced how many ventilators it has or how they intend to prioritise requests.

World governments have appealed to aerospace companies and automakers to make or help procure ventilators and other medical equipment to deal with the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 37,000 people globally.

In the US, states hard hit by the pandemic have “pleaded with the Trump administration and manufacturers to speed up production of ventilators to cope with a surge in patients”. Ford Motor Co has said it will produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at a plant in Michigan in cooperation with General Electric’s healthcare unit, and can then build 30,000 per month to treat patients.