e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Elon Musk’s ventilator supplies are not the machines hospitals need

Elon Musk’s ventilator supplies are not the machines hospitals need

Some of these hospital facilities told a news network that what they received from Tesla were not exactly the highly sought-after machines

tech Updated: Apr 18, 2020 19:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Contrary to Tesla CEO and Founder Elon Musk’s claim that his company had delivered over 1,000 ventilators to hospitals in California to help treat Covid-19 patients, some of these facilities told a news network that what they received were not exactly the highly sought-after machines.
Contrary to Tesla CEO and Founder Elon Musk’s claim that his company had delivered over 1,000 ventilators to hospitals in California to help treat Covid-19 patients, some of these facilities told a news network that what they received were not exactly the highly sought-after machines.(REUTERS)
         

Contrary to Tesla CEO and Founder Elon Musk’s claim that his company had delivered over 1,000 ventilators to hospitals in California to help treat Covid-19 patients, some of these facilities told a news network that what they received were not exactly the highly sought-after machines.

Musk on Twitter this week even put out a partial list of hospitals to which Tesla sent the “ventilators”.

Four of the hospital, however, told CNN that what they received were bilevel positive airway pressure (biPAP) and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, not ventilators.

The news came after California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday said that the state’s hospitals did not receive the ventilators promised by Musk last month.

Also Read: Elon Musk defends sending non-invasive ventilators to NY hospitals

Although they do assist in breathing, biPAPs and CPAPs are not the same as ventilators and the cost of these machines are significantly less.

While a CPAP machine costs about $500, and a biPAPs about $1,200, cost of one ventilator ranges between $20,000 and $50,000, according to the CNN report on Friday.

In a letter to healthcare providers on March 22, the US U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended that CPAP, auto-CPAP, and BiPAP machines typically used for treatment of sleep apnea (either in the home or facility setting) may be used to support Covid-19 patients with respiratory insufficiency provided appropriate monitoring (as available) and patient condition.

top news
3 jawans killed in attack on CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
3 jawans killed in attack on CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
Govt tweaks FDI rules to guard domestic firms. Thank you, tweets Rahul Gandhi
Govt tweaks FDI rules to guard domestic firms. Thank you, tweets Rahul Gandhi
Rain, strong winds lash parts of Delhi, Noida
Rain, strong winds lash parts of Delhi, Noida
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 76
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 76
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech