Home / Tech / Elon Musk says internet beaming Starlink satellite system is ‘not ready yet’

Elon Musk says internet beaming Starlink satellite system is ‘not ready yet’

Elon Musk has confirmed that SpaceX’s Starlink satellite system isn’t ready for launch yet.

tech Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Elon Musk in a response to a query made by a Twitter user has said that the Starlink satellite system isn’t ready for launch yet.
Elon Musk in a response to a query made by a Twitter user has said that the Starlink satellite system isn't ready for launch yet.
         

Elon Musk’s ambitious internet-beaming Starlink satellite system isn’t ready for commercial roll-out yet.

Musk confirmed the status of the satellite system in a response to a tweet by a user who asked him if the Starlink satellites could be deployed in parts of Australia that are about to lose internet connectivity.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the project, Starlink satellite constellation is a project undertaken by Musk’s space research company, SpaceX. It aims to deliver a total of 42,000 satellites in Earth’s orbit in a bid to provide satellite Internet connectivity across the globe. SpaceX launched first payload back in 2018.

 

The company delivered 60 satellites in orbit around the Earth back in May 2019 with the third launch, consisting of another 60 satellites, scheduled to take place on December 30, 2019. However, the launch was delayed and it is now scheduled to take place on January 3, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, United States.

It is worth noting,that Elon Musk’s SpaceX isn’t the only company that is deploying satellite system around the Earth. Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin is also working on a similar satellite system. The effort, dubbed as Project Kuiper aims to deploy a total of 3,236 satellites in the Lower Earth Orbit to provide Internet connectivity across the globe.

In addition to that, Apple is also developing satellite technology to beam to users’ device. The project is still in the early stages of development.

