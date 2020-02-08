Elon Musk takes a dig at WhatsApp with ‘free phone hack’ emoji

tech

Taking a dig at WhatsApp over repeated users privacy violation amid security vulnerabilities, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter with a meme, showing various ‘mechanical arm’ emojis representing Apple, Google, Microsoft, Samsung and WhatsApp respectively.

Musk posted the image with the caption: “New emoji! Last one comes with free phone hack.”

The “last one” happened to be the WhatsApp version of the robotic arm emoji.

New emoji! Last one comes with free phone hack. pic.twitter.com/T3jjwZycog — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2020

The meme led to several users reacting to Musk. Multiple reports claimed this week that a WhatsApp bug would have let hackers read files on a victim’s computer.

A user wrote: “Hey Elon, can you pull some weight and get a few more rocket Emoji? This one is not cutting it.”

“Funny that everyone else is left-handed. Gotta remember that when greeting them,” said another.

Investigators believe that Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos’s iPhone was compromised after he received a 4.4MB video file containing malware via WhatsApp - in the same way when phones of 1,400 select journalists and human rights activists were broken into by Pegasus software from Israel-based NSO Group last year.

In an interview to the BBC, Facebook’s Vice President of Global Affairs and Communications, Nick Clegg, said it wasn’t WhatsApp’s fault because end-to-end encryption is unhackable and blamed Apple’s operating system for Bezos’ episode.