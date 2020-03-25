Elon Musk takes a jibe at Apple, asks it to fix ‘awetoekreqt’

tech

Here it goes again! Tesla Chief Executive Office Elon Musk has once again taken a jibe at Apple criticising the company for the autocorrect feature in its iPhones.

The Boring Company founder, in a series of Tweets, asked Apple to fix ‘awetoekreqt’ adding that “it’s ducked”. Musk also shared a meme on Twitter which explained why iOS was ‘ducked’.

Here’s what Musk shared:

This meme proves it pic.twitter.com/3CHAzxv6dj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2020

This is not the first time that Musk has criticised Apple for its iPhones. Speaking at the Satellite 2020 Conference earlier this year, Musk criticised Apple for the iOS 13 update.

“What I was referring to is that technology does not automatically improve...People are used to the phone being better every year. I am an iPhone user, but I think some of the recent software updates have been like not great, certainly feeding into that point. It, like, broke my email system...which is quite fundamental,” Musk said as reported by Business Insider while responding to a question on technology decaying naturally as a result of skills set fading over time.

Separately, Apple has rolled out iOS 13.4 on its iPhones. The update brings nine new Memoji stickers, ability to share iCloud Drive folder from the Files app, ability to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view and third-party navigation app support for the CarPlay Dashboard among other things.