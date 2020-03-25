e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Elon Musk takes a jibe at Apple, asks it to fix ‘awetoekreqt’

Elon Musk takes a jibe at Apple, asks it to fix ‘awetoekreqt’

Elon Musk took a jibe at Apple. In a series of tweets, the Tesla CEO asked the company to fix auto-correct feature in its iPhones.

tech Updated: Mar 25, 2020 15:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Elon Musk also shared a meme in this regard.
Elon Musk also shared a meme in this regard.(AP)
         

Here it goes again! Tesla Chief Executive Office Elon Musk has once again taken a jibe at Apple criticising the company for the autocorrect feature in its iPhones.

The Boring Company founder, in a series of Tweets, asked Apple to fix ‘awetoekreqt’ adding that “it’s ducked”. Musk also shared a meme on Twitter which explained why iOS was ‘ducked’.

Here’s what Musk shared:

 

This is not the first time that Musk has criticised Apple for its iPhones. Speaking at the Satellite 2020 Conference earlier this year, Musk criticised Apple for the iOS 13 update.

“What I was referring to is that technology does not automatically improve...People are used to the phone being better every year. I am an iPhone user, but I think some of the recent software updates have been like not great, certainly feeding into that point. It, like, broke my email system...which is quite fundamental,” Musk said as reported by Business Insider while responding to a question on technology decaying naturally as a result of skills set fading over time.

Separately, Apple has rolled out iOS 13.4 on its iPhones. The update brings nine new Memoji stickers, ability to share iCloud Drive folder from the Files app, ability to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view and third-party navigation app support for the CarPlay Dashboard among other things.

tags
top news
Chidambaram backs lockdown, says PM Modi is commander in Covid-19 battle
Chidambaram backs lockdown, says PM Modi is commander in Covid-19 battle
Live: Home Ministry postpones Census 2021, NPR updation
Live: Home Ministry postpones Census 2021, NPR updation
25 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack; Islamic State claims responsibility
25 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack; Islamic State claims responsibility
Wake up early, meditate: Suggests govt amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown
Wake up early, meditate: Suggests govt amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Streaming apps won’t show HD videos by default on phones until April 14
Streaming apps won’t show HD videos by default on phones until April 14
Six special-edition Bugatti high-performance cars worth $35.6 million showcased
Six special-edition Bugatti high-performance cars worth $35.6 million showcased
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech