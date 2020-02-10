Elon Musk wants you to ‘delete Facebook’, because it’s ‘lame’

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 10:56 IST

Elon Musk wants you to delete Facebook. In a reply to a tweet from actor Sacha Baron Cohen, Musk said, “#DeleteFacebook It’s lame.”

Musk’s jibe at the social networking company comes days after he mocked Facebook-owned WhatsApp over Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone hacking scandal.

This is not the first time Musk has called for deleting Facebook. After the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke out, several celebrities including Musk had joined the #deleteFacebook campaign.

The likes of Telegram founder Parel Durov and WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton have also made appeals to their followers to delete Facebook. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has been also quite vocal in criticizing the social networking company.

What’s Facebook? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

I didn’t realize there was one. Will do. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

“We don’t let 1 person control the water for 2.5 billion people. We don’t let 1 person control electricity for 2.5 billion people. Why do we let 1 man control the information seen by 2.5 billion people? Facebook needs to be regulated by governments, not ruled by an emperor,” he said in a tweet.

Back in 2017, Musk and Mark Zuckerberg were engaged in a public spat over the prospects of artificial intelligence.

On Musk’s comments on AI possibly leading to apocalypse, Zuckerberg said that the Tesla CEO was a “naysayer.” “In some ways I actually think it is pretty irresponsible,” he said. Musk, however, was quick to respond, stating, “I’ve talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited.”