e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Elon Musk wants you to ‘delete Facebook’, because it’s ‘lame’

Elon Musk wants you to ‘delete Facebook’, because it’s ‘lame’

Elon Musk had recently taken a dig at Facebook-owned WhatsApp over Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone hacking scandal.

tech Updated: Feb 10, 2020 10:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Elon Musk wants you to delete Facebook.
Elon Musk wants you to delete Facebook.(REUTERS)
         

Elon Musk wants you to delete Facebook. In a reply to a tweet from actor Sacha Baron Cohen, Musk said, “#DeleteFacebook It’s lame.”

Musk’s jibe at the social networking company comes days after he mocked Facebook-owned WhatsApp over Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone hacking scandal.

This is not the first time Musk has called for deleting Facebook. After the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke out, several celebrities including Musk had joined the #deleteFacebook campaign.

 

The likes of Telegram founder Parel Durov and WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton have also made appeals to their followers to delete Facebook. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has been also quite vocal in criticizing the social networking company.  

 

“We don’t let 1 person control the water for 2.5 billion people. We don’t let 1 person control electricity for 2.5 billion people. Why do we let 1 man control the information seen by 2.5 billion people? Facebook needs to be regulated by governments, not ruled by an emperor,” he said in a tweet.

Back in 2017, Musk and Mark Zuckerberg were engaged in a public spat over the prospects of artificial intelligence.

On Musk’s comments on AI possibly leading to apocalypse, Zuckerberg said that the Tesla CEO was a “naysayer.” “In some ways I actually think it is pretty irresponsible,” he said. Musk, however, was quick to respond, stating, “I’ve talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited.”

tags
top news
Supreme Court upholds SC/ST Act amendment that bans pre-arrest bail
Supreme Court upholds SC/ST Act amendment that bans pre-arrest bail
Omar’s sister challenges his detention, calls dossier ‘patently false’
Omar’s sister challenges his detention, calls dossier ‘patently false’
Can refer legal questions to larger bench: Supreme Court in Sabarimala case
Can refer legal questions to larger bench: Supreme Court in Sabarimala case
Congress fears AAP’s return will hit its revival in Delhi
Congress fears AAP’s return will hit its revival in Delhi
‘Tip of the iceberg’: WHO as coronavirus kills nearly 100 in a day in China
‘Tip of the iceberg’: WHO as coronavirus kills nearly 100 in a day in China
Hyundai reveals how the new i20 will look, hatchback to debut in March
Hyundai reveals how the new i20 will look, hatchback to debut in March
Here’s the first official look of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Here’s the first official look of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Delhi: Is Congress considering an alliance with AAP? Watch leaders’ reply
Delhi: Is Congress considering an alliance with AAP? Watch leaders’ reply
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech