e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Email extortion scheme is threatening to unleash bots on Google AdSense unless users pay $5,000 in bitcoin

Email extortion scheme is threatening to unleash bots on Google AdSense unless users pay $5,000 in bitcoin

According to a report in Krebs on Security, the email-based extortion scheme targets website owners serving banner ads through Google’s AdSense programme.

tech Updated: Feb 18, 2020 20:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
A new email scheme is threatening publishers to unleash bots on their platforms on Google AdSense unless they pay $5,000 in bitcoin.
A new email scheme is threatening publishers to unleash bots on their platforms on Google AdSense unless they pay $5,000 in bitcoin.(Google )
         

A new email scheme is threatening publishers to unleash bots on their platforms on Google AdSense unless they pay $5,000 in bitcoin.

According to a report in Krebs on Security, the email-based extortion scheme targets website owners serving banner ads through Google’s AdSense programme.

“In this scam, the fraudsters demand bitcoin in exchange for a promise not to flood the publisher’s ads with so much bot and junk traffic that Google’s automated anti-fraud systems suspend the user’s AdSense account for suspicious traffic,” the report added.

AdSense is a free, simple way to earn money by placing ads on your website.

KrebsOnSecurity heard from a reader who maintains several sites on AdSense that receive a fair amount of traffic.

“Very soon the warning notice from above will appear at the dashboard of your AdSense account undoubtedly! This will happen due to the fact that we’re about to flood your site with huge amount of direct bot generated web traffic with 100% bounce ratio and thousands of IP’s in rotation - a nightmare for every AdSense publisher,” read the message

Also Read: Google AdWords, AdSense now supports Tamil language

“More also we’ll adjust our sophisticated bots to open, in endless cycle with different time duration, every AdSense banner which runs on your site,” it added.

The message demands $5,000 worth of bitcoin to stop the attack.

In a statement, Google said the message appears to be a classic threat of sabotage.

“We hear a lot about the potential for sabotage, it’s extremely rare in practice, and we have built some safeguards in place to prevent sabotage from succeeding,” said the statement.

Google directed users to go to help centre on its website with tips for AdSense publishers on sabotage.

tags
top news
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech