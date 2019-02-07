Emoji 12.0 brings gender neutral emojis, more skin tones, and the ‘pinching hand’

The new set of emojis for 2019 comes packed with something for everyone. Emoji 21.0 features a total of 230 new emojis with representations for the disabled, new animals like the orangutan, waffle, Hindu temple, and the pinching finger which is getting the most attention.

The Unicode Consortium has published the final set of emojis coming this year. Emoji 12.0 should hit Android and iOS devices in the coming devices. Apple which is part of the Unicode Consortium has some of its accessibility emojis included in the latest version. Some of these include mechanical arm and leg, ear with hearing aid, deaf person, and person with probing cane and in motorised and manual wheelchair.

Emoji 12.0 comes with gender-neutral emojis for different characters. You will find an emoji for deaf man and woman, and person as well. This is present in different emojis like person standing, kneeling, holding hands and more. There’s also a gender inclusive couple holding hands. As introduced in 2015, these emojis also come in different skin tones.

The animal family guide dog and service dog including gets a cheerful orangutan, sloth, and otter. Emoji 12.0 also comes with a Hindu temple, a diya lamp , auto rickshaw and sari which could have been designed better. There’s also a yawning face emoji, falafel, more colours for circles and squares. You can find the full list of emojis here.

Emoji 12.0 is however getting limelight for the addition of a pinching hand emoji. Emojipedia explains this emoji’s meaning as “used to suggest that something is small, or to gesture a small amount.” The internet seems to think otherwise.

Here are a few tweets of how people will use the pinching hand emoji.

Can’t wait to use the pinching hand emoji to show everyone what little patience I have left — Theoni (@theoni_07) February 7, 2019

"Pinching hand"

Girls are gonna be hurting even more feelings now. Would you rather get friend-zoned or get sent this..💀😂 https://t.co/ThiZhQzICZ — Juan Baena (@Baena_11) February 7, 2019

the "pinching hand" gonna have guys feelin butthurt🤭😬 https://t.co/Xh7suGOl3A — 𝓂ℯℊ𝓈𝒸ℴ𝓃 (@megscon3) February 7, 2019

I’m just here for the yawning face, pinching hand, waffle, stethoscope, and skunk. https://t.co/qFfW7q8JzF — 🌻 (@Teeteeks) February 6, 2019

