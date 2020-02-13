Emoji Kitchen is going to let you mash those emojis up and it’s rolling out on Android

tech

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 11:51 IST

We all use emojis pretty much all day. Emojis are important enough for smartphone users to get a whole lot of new ones every year and, well, there’s a whole movie on emojis.

While we love our emojis, we are also pretty certain you would love to customise them if you could. Think of making that cowboy emoji with a heart or a crying robot emoji, because why not.

Google will let you do that now with a new feature it is rolling out to Gboard. Called Emoji Kitchen, this feature will let you merge different emojis together to create new ones.

“We affectionately refer to this feature as Emoji Kitchen, because you can explore new ‘recipes’ of expressions using your favorite emoji as ingredients. Using Gboard on your Android phone, tap on any smiley emoji and Emoji Kitchen will reveal a number of stickers specially handcrafted by the designers at Google,” says Jennifer Daniel, Creative Director, Emoji at Google.

Also Read: Dodo, ninja, bubble tea and 114 other emojis you are going to get in 2020

Making new emojis on Emoji Kitchen is no rocket science and Google guides you through it. For example, if you select the emoji with the cowboy hat you will automatically be shown options like a ghost cowboy, kiss-face cowboy, laughing cowboy, monkey cowboy… you get the drift. And the best thing yet, there is a poop + heart emoji that makes something called – “love this sh*t”. This is also how you make the robot cry.

The Emoji Kitchen upgrade for Gboard should be rolling out to Android users soon, as soon as today if you are lucky, so keep an eye on the Play Store to check when the update rolls in.