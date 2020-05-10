e-paper
Eric Schmidt quietly leaves Google after a 19-year long tenure

Eric Schmidt left the company in February this year. He held the position of the company’s technical adviser, a role he took over in 2017.

Updated: May 10, 2020 10:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
Hindustan Times
Eric Schmidt left the company in February 2020.
Eric Schmidt joined Google as its second Chief Executive Officer back in 2001. He famously helped in bringing ‘adult supervision’ to the company during its initial years. Now, the Google veteran has quietly left the company following a career spanning nearly two decades.

According to a report by CNET, Schmidt left the company in February this year. He held the position of the company’s technical adviser, a role he took over in 2017, and he was earning $1 per year for the position.

Schmidt had two technical assistants at the Google headquarters since he transitioned from the role of first Google’s and then Alphabet’s executive chairman to the company’s technical adviser, all of whom have been reassigned since his departure.

Off lately, Google’s former CEO has been working on a philanthropic initiative called Schmidt Future “that “finds exceptional people and helps them do more for others together.” Apart from this, he chairs the Defense Innovation Board, which is responsible for bringing new technology to the Pentagon. He also chairs the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, which according to the report advises the US Congress on usage of artificial intelligence for defence.

Apart from this, New York Andrew Cuomo earlier this week announced that Schmidt would serve as chairman of a commission that is tasked with ‘reimagining’ the state post pandemic.

