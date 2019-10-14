Ericsson, Airtel showcase 5G-powered ‘connected music’ at IMC 2019

tech

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:02 IST

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson in partnership with Bharti Airtel on Monday showcased a 5G-powered ‘connected music performance at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019 here.

The demonstration involved connecting two parts of a musical performance using a live 5G network and presenting it as one, for live audiences at both locations.

One half of the performance had the singer and music composer, Siddharth Shankar Mahadevan performing ‘Jai Ho’ from the film “Slum Dog Millionaire”, while a Swedish band played at the Ericsson booth, about 100 metres away.

The ultra-low latency of the 5G network powered the connected music showcase at the event. The performance highlighted how 5G can transform our interaction with the arts and opens new opportunities for industries.

“We have been studying the impact 5G technology will have on industries across the world. This ‘Connected Music’ demonstration is a fine example of benefits that 5G can bring to performing arts. It brings art and music closer to audiences,” said Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson South East Asia, Oceania and India.

Ericsson set up a live 5G network at its booth at IMC, in frequencies being discussed in India -- both 3.5 and 28 GHz.

