e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Ericsson, Airtel showcase 5G-powered ‘connected music’ at IMC 2019

The demonstration involved connecting two parts of a musical performance using a live 5G network and presenting it as one, for live audiences at both locations.

tech Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Ericsson, Airtel showcase 5G-powered ‘connected music’
Ericsson, Airtel showcase 5G-powered ‘connected music’(Ericsson)
         

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson in partnership with Bharti Airtel on Monday showcased a 5G-powered ‘connected music performance at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019 here.

The demonstration involved connecting two parts of a musical performance using a live 5G network and presenting it as one, for live audiences at both locations.

One half of the performance had the singer and music composer, Siddharth Shankar Mahadevan performing ‘Jai Ho’ from the film “Slum Dog Millionaire”, while a Swedish band played at the Ericsson booth, about 100 metres away.

The ultra-low latency of the 5G network powered the connected music showcase at the event. The performance highlighted how 5G can transform our interaction with the arts and opens new opportunities for industries.

“We have been studying the impact 5G technology will have on industries across the world. This ‘Connected Music’ demonstration is a fine example of benefits that 5G can bring to performing arts. It brings art and music closer to audiences,” said Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson South East Asia, Oceania and India.

Ericsson set up a live 5G network at its booth at IMC, in frequencies being discussed in India -- both 3.5 and 28 GHz.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 19:02 IST

tags
top news
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi court, challenges ED’s arrest plan
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi court, challenges ED’s arrest plan
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo win Economics Nobel
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo win Economics Nobel
In ED probe, notices to DK Shivakumar’s wife, mother to appear before it
In ED probe, notices to DK Shivakumar’s wife, mother to appear before it
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Watch: King of Netherlands gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Watch: King of Netherlands gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech