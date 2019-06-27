Ericsson to build factory in US to make 5G radios

Swedish telecoms equipment supplier Ericsson said on Wednesday it plans to build its first fully-automated factory in the United States to make radios required to deploy 5G technology and make it operational in early next year.

The company said it would decide on a location after discussions with state and local authorities in the United States. Ericsson has a research and development site - a software development centre – in Austin, Texas.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks at Ericsson, says: “We continue to focus on working closely with our customers and supporting them in the buildout of 5G globally and in North America. With today’s announcement, we conclude months of preparations and can move into execution also in the U.S. In addition, we are digitalizing our entire global production landscape, including establishing this factory in the U.S. With 5G connectivity we’re accelerating Industry 4.0, enabling automated factories for the future.”

Ericsson says it will employ approximately 100 people at the facility initially. The facility is said to feature highly automated operations, as well as a modular and flexible production setup to enable quick ramp up and rollout.

