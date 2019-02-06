Even YouTube thinks its 2018 Rewind video was ‘cringey’

Remember YouTube’s 2018 Rewind video? Well, it’s the most disliked YouTube video ever. After drawing criticism from the likes of Logan Paul and PewDewPie, YouTube has now finally admitted its Rewind video was terrible.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki in a blog post said that even her kids found the 2018 Rewind video “cringey.”

“But one record we definitely didn’t set out to break was the most disliked video on the Internet. Even at home, my kids told me our 2018 Rewind was “cringey.” We hear you that it didn’t accurately show the year’s key moments, nor did it reflect the YouTube you know. We’ll do better to tell our story in 2019,” she wrote.

Interestingly enough, YouTube had earlier said that it was pleased with the 2018 Rewind video.

“Every year when we release our Rewind video, our number one goal is getting the community to engage with it,’ a YouTube spokesperson told Metro.co.uk. “This includes liking and disliking the video. With millions of comments, millions of likes and dislikes, and more than 100M views, we’re pleased with the results.”

Daaaaaaamn, I can now say I appear in the second-most disliked YouTube video of all time 😬 pic.twitter.com/sTPGx5YRY9 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 10, 2018

Google’s YouTube Rewind 2018 featured celebrities like Will Smith, John Oliver, Ninja, Trevor Noah, and popular blogger Marques Brownlee among others. Shortly after the video was launched, people criticised it for not including the top moments.

Brownleee said the YouTube Rewind was getting flak because “the delta between what creators/audiences expect and what YouTube wants to show has never been more clear.”

YouTube’s 2018 Rewind video has also surpassed Justin Beiber’s Baby as the most disliked YouTube video. YouTube’s video currently has about 15 million dislikes whereas Bieber’s Baby video song has 10 million dislikes.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 17:35 IST