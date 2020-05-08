Every other employee is watching adult content on office devices: Kaspersky report

tech

Thanks to this lockdown, we are all now working from home and for many of us it is very hard to strike the right work and personal life balance and focus. According to a report by Kaspersky, called How Covid-19 changed the way people work, about 55% of employees are working from home on a device given to them by their office.

And 51% have been watching adult content on the devices they use for work as well. Nearly a fifth (18%) of workers do this on devices provided to them by their employers, with 33% admitting to watching adult content on their personal devices that they also use to do their work. Also, a whopping 73% of workers have not received any IT security awareness training from their employer since they transitioned to working from home.

While 53% do use a VPN while working from home, the point is that the whole process is unsafe especially when nearly a third (31%) of workers said they are spending more of their time working than they did before.

However, there are some good numbers too. About 55% of workers say they are reading more news now than they were before they started working from home. While this is understandable because people will want to stay updated with the latest coronavirus developments, 60% of this activity is done on devices that are used for work.

Workers are also developing a habit of using their personal services for working purposes – increasing the potential risks from shadow IT, including the disclosure of sensitive information.

For instance, 42% of employees use personal email accounts for work-related matters, and 49% admit their usage has increased when working from home. About 38% use personal messengers that have not been approved by their IT departments, with 60% of them doing it more often in their new circumstances.

All of this can potentially lead to malware infections if employees do not pay attention to the resources and websites they visit.

To ensure businesses do all they can to keep their employees and corporate data safe, here are some steps employers can follow:

- Schedule basic security awareness training for your employees. This can be done online and cover essential practices, such as account and password management, email security, endpoint security.

- Ensure devices, software, applications and services are kept updated with the latest patches

- Install proven protection software on all endpoints, including mobile devices, and switch on firewalls. Any solution used should include protection from web threats and email phishing.

For workers and users at home who have to work from their personal devices, here’s what you can do:

- Use a reliable security solution for comprehensive protection from a wide range of threats.

- Download educational and entertainment content strictly from trusted sources