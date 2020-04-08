Everything new that is coming to WhatsApp

According to WABetaInfo, the guys who track new additions via updates on WhatsApp, the Facbook-owned messaging app has recently submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program bringing the version up to 2.20.117.

The new update brings with it a bunch of additions we are going to see on WhatsApp in the future and are all currently under development. There are no dates for when these updates are going to be launched yet.

However, these are the new features coming to WhatsApp soon:

Bug fixes

This update fixes a critical bug that caused the app to crash. WhatsApp was crashing because there was a missing library called libcurve25519.so. WhatsApp couldn’t find this dependency and it crashed, the new update will fix this bug.

Advanced Search messages

In the WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.20.30.25 WhatsApp has enabled the Advanced Search Mode feature, that allows users to quickly find any type of media easily - be it GIFs, documents, pictures, links etc.

In this new 2.20.117 beta, WhatsApp has started to work on the same feature for Android. It’s still under development and this feature will be available in a future update.

Protect backup

There were some reports about the possibility of protecting your backup on Google Drive using a passcode on the 2.20.73 beta update. The feature is still under development, but the incoming update of WhatsApp has introduced a field where you can paste your password.

Please note, the password is not saved in WhatsApp or Facebook servers, so if you lose the password you cannot recover your chat history from the backup.

The feature too will be available in the future.

New auto-download rules

You can configure auto-download settings through WhatsApp Settings > Chats Settings. However, with the new update, WhatsApp is introducing a new rule that will be enabled by default in the next updates.

Frequently forwarded images, videos, documents and voice messages will be never automatically downloaded from WhatsApp any more.

This feature is still under development.