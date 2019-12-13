e-paper
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Ex PayPal COO to become new Google Commerce chief: Report

Bill Ready is said to officially join Google in January and report directly to Prabhakar Raghavan, SVP, Ads, Commerce and Payments.

tech Updated: Dec 13, 2019 11:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Google Commerce chief position is yet to be filled.
Google Commerce chief position is yet to be filled.(AP)
         

Google has turned to departing PayPal executive Bill Ready to fill up the position of the new president of commerce at the company.

Earlier in June, PayPal had announced its COO Ready would be leaving the company at the end of this year.

Ready will officially join Google in January and report directly to Prabhakar Raghavan, SVP, Ads, Commerce and Payments.

However, Ready’s role at Google will not involve payments, which means he won’t be directly involved with PayPal’s competitor, Google Pay, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday.

The role will see Ready working in close partnership with both the advertising and payments operations, the report added.

