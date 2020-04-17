e-paper
Excitel extends Work From Home offers with no FUP limits

Excitel extends Work From Home offers with no FUP limits

Excitel rolled out Work From Home offers under its broadband plans. It has extended these offers due to the second phase of the lockdown.

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 15:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Excitel’s broadband plans come with work from home offers.
Excitel’s broadband plans come with work from home offers.(Canva)
         

Excitel has extended offers which are part of its ‘Work From Home’ plans in view of the second phase of the lockdown. The new Excitel broadband plans are available for all customers this month.

Excitel’s new Work From Home plans come at more affordable rates and without FUP limits. The extended Work From Home offers will be available for Excitel customers across the country in tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The broadband service provider offers Reeltime and Fiber plans. Under Excitel Fiber, there’s the budget entry plan which is priced at Rs 471 per month. Under this plan, subscribers can access unlimited data at 50 Mbps speed.

ALSO READ: Airtel is offering ‘Work From Home’ solutions for businesses affected by Covid-19

Excitel is also extending its 6+3 plan which comes with 100 Mbps speed for 6 months and 3 months free. This is priced at Rs 4,999 for Reeltime, and Rs 4,299 for Fiber. Heavy usage customers can go for Excite Fiber 6+3 plan which comes with 300 Mbps speed and is priced at Rs 4,999.

There’s another Excitel Reeltime plan priced at Rs 2,999, and this one offers 3 months plus 1 month free with 100 Mbps. Excitel Fiber also has a similar offering with 4 months total validity but at a higher 300 Mbps speed. This one costs RS 2,999.

