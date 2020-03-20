e-paper
Exhausted Netflix catalogue? Try these 6 streaming apps

Netflix is everyone’s go-to app for streaming movies and TV shows. But in case you’re bored here are other streaming apps you can try.

tech Updated: Mar 20, 2020 08:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Netflix is one streaming app that has a wide array of shows and series. But if you have watched almost everything that is available on Netflix, there are other options available as well.

MUBI

Love watching movies of all genres? Then MUBI is one streaming app that you must have on your smart device. Along with curated films, it also adds a new film every day.

The app provides free trial to new users and enables one to download films, for watching when offline. You can also connect it to your Smart TV or Chromecast. There are two channels on offer — MUBI India and MUBI World.

Tubi

This service adds new HD movies and TV shows every Friday. Tubi is neatly organised and has categories such as New Releases, Anime TV series enabling one to easily pick and choose.

You can create a personal queue to bookmark your facourites. The app can be streamed free of cost on Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xfinity X1, Xbox, Samsung Smart TVs, Sony Smart TVs and PlayStation. It supports Chromecast or Airplay for big screen viewing.

YouTube Premium

No one can deny that YouTube is one of the best streaming platforms out there. YouTube now offers Premium subscription which allows you to watch add-free videos. Watch the video even while using other apps or when the screen gets locked.

YouTube Premium enables you to save your favourite video and watch them whenever you want. The pre-paid and subscription plans of YouTube start from Rs 129 per month. There are also family and student plans available for YouTube Premium.

CuriosityStream

This streaming app can be accessed in India through Airtel Xstream app and its website. CuriosityStream is a non-fiction streaming service and allows you to watch a score of films and series on subjects such as space, art, history, volcanoes, travel and even dinosaurs.

You can stream the content on your laptop, TV, phone as well as tablet. It can also be viewed offline on phone and tablet. The service is available for Airtel prepaid customers using monthly plan of Rs 199 and postpaid customers having plan of Rs 299 and above. CuriosityStream is also available for broadband customers using the monthly plan of Rs 1,099 and above.

Apple TV+

Apple users can now enjoy all their favourite television shows on Apple TV+ streaming app. It allows you to buy as well as rent famous movies, subscribe to premium channels, and watch exclusive shows. Through Apple TV Plus streaming app, you can watch channels such as HBO, SHOWTIME and CBS All Access without being disturbed by commercials. The app enables you to discover more than 100 video streaming apps including Prime Video, Hulu, and ESPN.

Discovery Plus

Love watching something different, informative and innovative? Now it is possible through the recently launched Discovery Plus. You can view a wide array of content sourced from brands such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, BBC, TLC, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, ID, Food Network, HGTV, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Motortrend and VICE.

