Exynos 990, Samsung unveils new chip set to power Galaxy S11 series

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:53 IST

Samsung has introduced its new flagship processor, Exynos 990. Announced at the Samsung Tech Day, the processor is aimed at future devices that will require more power for Artificial Intelligence, high resolution videos, and 5G communications. The 7nm process based Exynos 990 is coupled with the next-generation 5G Exynos Modem 5123.

Samsung’s new Exynos 990 processor comes with ARM Mali G77 GPU which is the company’s first premium GPU based on the new Valhall architecture. Samsung claims the new processor optimises graphics performance by up to 20% and another 20% boost in CPU performance. The Exynos 990 processor also comes with on-device AI dual-core neural processing unit. The chip also has better digital signal processor (DSP).

“The NPU enables localized AI in a smartphone or other mobile platform, allowing data to be processed on-device, rather than going through a network and a server, for added efficiency and security. This can also help enhance AI features such as facial recognition and scene detection for richer mobile experiences,” said Samsung on its website.

Samsung also shed light on its new 5G model. The company claims the new 5G model comes with 7nm EUV process and supports all 5G radios including 5G’s sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrums to 2G GSM/CDMA, 3G WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, HSPA and 4G LTE.

“In 5G, with up to 8-carrier aggregation (8CA), the modem delivers a maximum downlink speed of up to 5.1-gigabits per second (Gbps) in sub-6-gigahertz (GHz) and 7.35Gbps in mmWave, or up to 3.0Gbps in 4G networks by supporting higher-order 1024 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM),” Samsung added.

Samsung’s new Exynos 990 processor is set to come with Galaxy S11 series which is expected to launch early next year. The latest eight-core processor also reveals 120Hz refresh rate. The new processor will succeed Exynos 9820 which currently powers Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series smartphones.

