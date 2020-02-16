Face mask claiming to unlock your iPhone? It’s a joke, don’t fall for it

tech

There’s a new type of face mask doing the rounds which claims to bypass Apple’s Face ID authentication. How does this work? The face mask will have the user’s face printed on it which is real enough to unlock the iPhone using Face ID.

Is this true? No.

The company behind this is called ‘Resting Risk Face’ and it has a very believable and detailed information page on what the face mask is and how it works. The company calls it “Face ID compatible respirator masks” which “unlocks your devices with a surgical mask that looks just like you”. These are N95 respiratory masks that work with facial recognition software. The site even has a ‘notify me’ option for whenever the face masks launch.

Now how would one get their face printed on a mask? The site explains that users have to upload their face using the company’s web app with the recommendation of taking photos in daylight. Users can even preview the mask on their face and “fix any alignment issues”. The company will then print the user’s face on the mask and even match the elastic band with their skin tone.

“After uploading your face, we use computational mapping to convert your facial features into an image printed onto the surface of N95 surgical masks without distortion. Our printer uses inks made of natural dyes. It’s non-toxic and doesn’t affect breathability,” the company further explains.

Towards the end of the site is when you discover that it was all a joke but with a message of washing your hands regularly and getting vaccines. The company even suggests people who “enjoy late stage capitalism” can get the masks for $40 apiece.