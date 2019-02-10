Facebook acquires GrokStyle virtual search start-up to boost AI capabilities

In an attempt to enable users shop better using Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, Facebook has acquired US-based virtual search start-up, GrokStyle, at an undisclosed amount.

“We are excited to welcome GrokStyle to Facebook. Their team and technology will contribute to our AI capabilities,” CNET quoted Facebook spokeswoman, Vanessa Chan as saying on Friday.

The basic idea is to allow users to match a piece of furniture or a light fixture in an image to visually find similar ones in stock at stores, TechCrunch reported.

“Today, we are excited to share that we are moving on as a team and we will continue using our AI to build great visual search experiences for retail,” GrokStyle wrote in a blog-post.

GrokStyle also noted on its LinkedIn page that it has been acquired by Facebook.

Based in San Francisco, the start-up was founded in 2015.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 13:48 IST