e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Facebook adds Dropbox CEO to the board of directors

Facebook adds Dropbox CEO to the board of directors

Mark Zuckerberg has made his long-time friend Drew Houston, co-founder and CEO of file hosting service Dropbox, one of the members of Facebook board of directors.

tech Updated: Feb 04, 2020 11:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Mark Zuckerberg has made his long-time friend Drew Houston, co-founder and CEO of file hosting service Dropbox, one of the members of Facebook board of directors.
Mark Zuckerberg has made his long-time friend Drew Houston, co-founder and CEO of file hosting service Dropbox, one of the members of Facebook board of directors.(Facebook)
         

Mark Zuckerberg has made his long-time friend Drew Houston, co-founder and CEO of file hosting service Dropbox, one of the members of Facebook board of directors.

Zuckerberg and Houston have been friends for several years, appearing in photos together at birthday parties and other events.

“Houston brings valuable perspective to our board as a leader of a technology company with services used by millions of people and businesses,” Zuckerberg said in a statement late Monday.

“It’s been inspiring to watch Facebook grow into a platform that reaches billions of people around the world. I’m looking forward to working with Mark and the rest of the Board on the many opportunities and challenges ahead,” added Houston.

Houston co-founded Dropbox in 2007 with Arash Ferdowsi.

He has led the company’s growth from a simple idea to a service used by over 600 million people around the world.

Today, the company is one of the world’s leading business collaboration platforms with 14 million paying subscribers and 2,300 employees across 12 global offices.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg’s goal for the next decade is to be understood, not liked

Facebook has undergone various board changes in the recent past.

In April last year, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings left Facebook’s board after serving on it for eight years.

The social networking giant then added Paypal’s senior vice president of core markets Peggy Alford, who became the first African-American woman to serve on its board.

Facebook’s current board members are: Mark Zuckerberg; Peggy Alford, Senior Vice President, Core Markets of PayPal Holdings, Inc; Marc L. Andreessen, Andreessen Horowitz; Kenneth I. Chenault, Chairman and Managing Director, General Catalyst; Drew Houston, Co-Founder and CEO, Dropbox; Sheryl K. Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook; Peter A. Thiel, Founders Fund; and Jeffrey D. Zients, CEO, the Cranemere Group.

tags
top news
‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
Education, electricity, 24x7 markets in AAP’s manifesto for Delhi polls
Education, electricity, 24x7 markets in AAP’s manifesto for Delhi polls
Ind vs Pak 19 WC LIVE: Haider holds fort as Indian pacers apply pressure
Ind vs Pak 19 WC LIVE: Haider holds fort as Indian pacers apply pressure
In written reply to Lok Sabha, minister says no decision on National Register of Citizens
In written reply to Lok Sabha, minister says no decision on National Register of Citizens
Pak steps in to ‘compensate’ Malaysia after India restricts palm oil import
Pak steps in to ‘compensate’ Malaysia after India restricts palm oil import
Audi all set to bring e-Tron SUV to light up premium electric mobility in India
Audi all set to bring e-Tron SUV to light up premium electric mobility in India
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech