e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Facebook adds Quiet Mode to help you take a break from the app

Facebook adds Quiet Mode to help you take a break from the app

The quiet mode settings can be found within a separate section in the app that will not only allow you to manage your screen time but also get insights about your usage.

tech Updated: Apr 10, 2020 09:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Facebook’s take on screen time is called ‘Quiet Mode’, and it’s available for all users.
Facebook’s take on screen time is called ‘Quiet Mode’, and it’s available for all users.(Facebook)
         

Facebook is making it easier for its users to take a break from the app. The company has rolled out a new Quiet Mode feature that allows users to mute the push notifications within a specified time frame.

The newly launched feature essentially allows you to set a time frame within which the app blocks all notifications such that you can have some time off the app. And if you try to open the app when you have enabled the Quiet Mode, the app will remind you that you have set this time aside with an aim of limiting your time within the app. But you will still be able to bypass the mode and check your notifications.

The quiet mode settings can be found within a separate section in the app that will not only allow you to manage your screen time but also get insights about your usage. Additionally, you will also be able to schedule the quiet mode at preset time periods. This feature is similar to Apple’s Screen Time feature and it builds on the company’s digital well-being features that it launched back in 2018.

 

Facebook apart from introducing a new feature is also making some changes to its user interface. The company has added shortcuts to Notification Settings and News Feed Preferences, which allows you to “make the most of your time on Facebook by controlling the type of posts you see in your News Feed as well as the updates you receive,” the company wrote in a blog post.

In addition to this, the company is also donating $2 million to support crisis helplines around the world. The list includes Vibrant Emotional Health that operates the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the US, Kids Help Phone in Canada, iCALL Psychosocial Helpline in India, Samaritans in the UK and Centro de Valorização da Vida in Brazil among others.

top news
At UNSC meet, the US spotlights origin of Covid-19 in swipe at Beijing
At UNSC meet, the US spotlights origin of Covid-19 in swipe at Beijing
Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,412, death toll touches 199
Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,412, death toll touches 199
India sets up 1,200 Covid-19 containment zones; Maharashtra tops this list
India sets up 1,200 Covid-19 containment zones; Maharashtra tops this list
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
‘J-K has been, is, shall continue to be an integral part’: India to China
‘J-K has been, is, shall continue to be an integral part’: India to China
Woman, 50, rides 1,400 km on scooty to bring back son stranded in Andhra
Woman, 50, rides 1,400 km on scooty to bring back son stranded in Andhra
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Volkswagen to furlough 1,500 workers at this auto plant starting April 11
Volkswagen to furlough 1,500 workers at this auto plant starting April 11
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech