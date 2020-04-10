Facebook adds Quiet Mode to help you take a break from the app

tech

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 09:39 IST

Facebook is making it easier for its users to take a break from the app. The company has rolled out a new Quiet Mode feature that allows users to mute the push notifications within a specified time frame.

The newly launched feature essentially allows you to set a time frame within which the app blocks all notifications such that you can have some time off the app. And if you try to open the app when you have enabled the Quiet Mode, the app will remind you that you have set this time aside with an aim of limiting your time within the app. But you will still be able to bypass the mode and check your notifications.

The quiet mode settings can be found within a separate section in the app that will not only allow you to manage your screen time but also get insights about your usage. Additionally, you will also be able to schedule the quiet mode at preset time periods. This feature is similar to Apple’s Screen Time feature and it builds on the company’s digital well-being features that it launched back in 2018.

Facebook is testing a new "Your Time on Facebook"



adding:



- Quiet Mode for a specific amount of time

- Scheduled Quiet Mode



Facebook told me (via @alexvoica) that they’ve been testing it for a few months and will continue to test and iterate pic.twitter.com/7sPDuP4mrL — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 16, 2020

Facebook apart from introducing a new feature is also making some changes to its user interface. The company has added shortcuts to Notification Settings and News Feed Preferences, which allows you to “make the most of your time on Facebook by controlling the type of posts you see in your News Feed as well as the updates you receive,” the company wrote in a blog post.

In addition to this, the company is also donating $2 million to support crisis helplines around the world. The list includes Vibrant Emotional Health that operates the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the US, Kids Help Phone in Canada, iCALL Psychosocial Helpline in India, Samaritans in the UK and Centro de Valorização da Vida in Brazil among others.