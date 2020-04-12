e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Facebook AI model ‘RegNet’ beats Google’s, runs 5 times faster on GPUs

Facebook AI model ‘RegNet’ beats Google’s, runs 5 times faster on GPUs

RegNet produces simple, fast and versatile networks and in experiments, it outperformed Google’s SOTA EfficientNet models.

tech Updated: Apr 12, 2020 14:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Facebook AI model beats Google, runs 5 times faster on GPUs
Facebook AI model beats Google, runs 5 times faster on GPUs(AFP)
         

A team from Facebook AI Research (FAIR) has developed a novel low-dimensional design space called ‘RegNet’ that outperforms traditional available models like from Google and runs five times faster on GPUs.

RegNet produces simple, fast and versatile networks and in experiments, it outperformed Google’s SOTA EfficientNet models, said the researchers in a paper titled ‘Designing Network Design Spaces; published on pre-print repository ArXiv.

The researchers aimed for “interpretability and to discover general design principles that describe networks that are simple, work well, and generalize across settings”.

The Facebook AI team conducted controlled comparisons with EfficientNet with no training-time enhancements and under the same training setup.

Introduced in 2019, Google’s EfficientNet uses a combination of NAS and model scaling rules and represents the current SOTA.

With comparable training settings and Flops, RegNet models outperformed EfficientNet models while being up to 5× faster on GPUs.

Rather than designing and developing individual networks, the team focused on designing actual network design spaces comprising huge and possibly infinite populations of model architectures.

ALSO READ: Facebook’s ambitious brain-reading technology gets closer to reality

Design space quality is analyzed using error empirical distribution function (EDF).

Analyzing the RegNet design space also provided researchers other unexpected insights into network design.

They noticed, for example, that the depth of the best models is stable across compute regimes with an optimal depth of 20 blocks (60 layers).

“While it is common to see modern mobile networks employ inverted bottlenecks, researchers noticed that using inverted bottlenecks degrades performance. The best models do not use either a bottleneck or an inverted bottleneck, said the paper.

Facebook AI research team recently developed a tool that tricks the facial recognition system to wrongly identify a person in a video.

The “de-identification” system, which also works in live videos, uses machine learning to change key facial features of a subject in a video.

FAIR is advancing the state-of-the-art in artificial intelligence through fundamental and applied research in open collaboration with the community.

The social networking giant created the Facebook AI Research (FAIR) group in 2014 to advance the state of the art of AI through open research for the benefit of all.

Since then, FAIR has grown into an international research organization with labs in Menlo Park, New York, Paris, Montreal, Tel Aviv, Seattle, Pittsburgh, and London.

tags
top news
As some states extend curbs, India awaits Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown decision
As some states extend curbs, India awaits Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown decision
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
‘Covid-19 lockdown was delayed because...’: Kamal Nath jabs Centre
‘Covid-19 lockdown was delayed because...’: Kamal Nath jabs Centre
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
Is this Indian state close to ‘flattening’ its Covid-19 curve?
Is this Indian state close to ‘flattening’ its Covid-19 curve?
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
Microsoft Teams gets one of Zoom’s most interesting features
Microsoft Teams gets one of Zoom’s most interesting features
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech