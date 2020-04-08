e-paper
Home / Tech / Facebook apologises for censoring videos on DIY homemade masks for Covid-19

Facebook apologises for censoring videos on DIY homemade masks for Covid-19

Facebook said it is working to update its system to avoid mistakes like these in the future.

tech Updated: Apr 08, 2020 15:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Earlier, several users complained that they received warnings from Facebook for posting content related to masks for Covid-19. Some complained their videos were blocked as well.(REUTERS)
         

Facebook has tendered an apology for censoring users’ Do-it-Yourself (DIY) videos on how to make homemade masks. The social networking company said this was an “error” and intended to help users spread the good things done by users.

“The automated systems we set up to prevent the sale of medical masks needed by health workers have inadvertently blocked some efforts to donate supplies,” Facebook told The New York Times.

ALSO READ: Facebook Gaming launches ‘Tournaments’ feature to promote social distancing

“We apologise for this error and are working to update our systems to avoid mistakes like this going forward. We don’t want to put obstacles in the way of people doing a good thing,” it added.

Earlier, several users complained that they received warnings from Facebook for posting content related to masks for Covid-19. Some complained their videos were blocked as well.

It’s worth noting that Facebook last month had banned advertisements and e-commerce listings for medical face masks in order to prevent users from profiting off the global health emergency.

As far as algorithms go, Facebook’s moderation system has been crippled due to the pandemic. It had already warned of some sporadic errors in moderation.

The social networking company has also been criticised for the spread of misinformation from its platform. It has also received criticism for hiding legitimate content on Covid-19 as well.

