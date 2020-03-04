e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Facebook appoints new communications head for India operations

Facebook appoints new communications head for India operations

As part of her new role as Communications Director at Facebook India, Bipasha Chakrabarti will lead the communications charter for both Facebook and Instagram in the country.

tech Updated: Mar 04, 2020 20:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Facbeook’s new communications head will take care of Instagram in India as well.
Facbeook’s new communications head will take care of Instagram in India as well.(REUTERS)
         

Facebook on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Cisco executive Bipasha Chakrabarti as its new communications head to lead the social media giant’s growing corporate communications and public relations mandate in India.

As part of her new role as Communications Director at Facebook India, Chakrabarti will lead the communications charter for both Facebook and Instagram in the country.

“Communications is a critical function for us as we continue to build Facebook’s story in India. We are grateful for the trust that our users, advertisers, partners, and the government have placed in us, and are committed to communicating openly and transparently,” said Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India.

In her last assignment as the Head of Corporate Communications at Cisco India and Saarc, Chakrabarti not only led the entire gamut of communications, including analyst, technology and corporate communications, but also managed leadership and executive communications for the office of Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC) President.

Prior to Cisco, Chakrabarti worked with Sun Microsystems.

The announcement comes just a month after Facebook announced the hiring of Avinash Pant as the Marketing Director at Facebook India to drive the company’s consumer marketing efforts across the family of apps.

Just a year ago, Facebook had also announced a new leadership structure in India bringing the company’s functions under Ajit Mohan, reporting directly to its headquarters in Menlo Park.

In the last few months, Facebook has recruited for key roles across multiple functions such as Marketing, Sales, Partnerships, and Policy. Consistent with the new organisation structure, several of these roles have been spread across the Facebook family of apps.

tags
top news
At coronavirus review, PMO’s hard push to expand facilities to all districts
At coronavirus review, PMO’s hard push to expand facilities to all districts
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Tech firm evacuates 2 sites as coronavirus infection rises to 3 in Hyderabad
Tech firm evacuates 2 sites as coronavirus infection rises to 3 in Hyderabad
‘Track the infected, their close contacts’: Chinese doctors’ advise on coronavirus
‘Track the infected, their close contacts’: Chinese doctors’ advise on coronavirus
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
All-new Mahindra XUV500 launch, specifications and more in-depth details
All-new Mahindra XUV500 launch, specifications and more in-depth details
Farokh Engineer has his say on Pant’s selection over Saha in New Zealand
Farokh Engineer has his say on Pant’s selection over Saha in New Zealand
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech