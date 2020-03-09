e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Facebook bans ads, e-com listings for medical face masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Facebook bans ads, e-com listings for medical face masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Facebook said it will make more changes if people try to exploit the public health emergency.

tech Updated: Mar 09, 2020 11:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Facebook launches new initiative to keep people safe and informed about the coronavirus
Facebook launches new initiative to keep people safe and informed about the coronavirus(AP)
         

Facebook has imposed a ban on advertisements and e-commerce listings for medical face masks. The move is part of Facebook’s effort to contain the misinformation chaos on its platform following the coronavirus outbreak. A similar ban on ads and commerce listings selling medical face masks has been extended to Instagram as well.

“We are temporarily banning advertisements and commerce listings that sell medical face masks. Our teams are monitoring the COVID19 situation closely and will make necessary updates to our policies if we see people trying to exploit this public health emergency,” Facebook said.

Facebook is also limiting advertisements for medical products that claim to cure or prevent COVID-19. The ban also extends to the ads for products that try to trigger urgency over limited supply. The social networking company will also put a restriction on groups and pages that are themed on Coronavirus.

 

Earlier, Facebook announced it will give unlimited ad space to the World Health Organisation (WHO) to contain coronavirus misinformation and hoaxes. Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook is giving similar “ad credits” to more organizations and bodies like UNICEF.

 

“We’re giving the WHO as many free ads as they need for their coronavirus response along with other in-kind support. We’ll also give support and millions more in ad credits to other organizations too and we’ll be working closely with global health experts to provide additional help if needed,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post.

Instagram, in the meanwhile, said it has removed misleading information around the coronavirus. If someone clicked on hashtag related to COVID-19, it shows content from sources such as WHO and other credible health organizations.

tags
top news
Kerala girl, Jammu man test positive for covid-19, India records 42 cases
Kerala girl, Jammu man test positive for covid-19, India records 42 cases
Coronavirus fear spooks markets as nearly Rs 5 lakh cr investor money wiped off
Coronavirus fear spooks markets as nearly Rs 5 lakh cr investor money wiped off
Covid-19: What we know and what we don’t
Covid-19: What we know and what we don’t
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Apple has a ‘warning’ for employees and it affects you too
Apple has a ‘warning’ for employees and it affects you too
Hyundai claims body structure of 2020 Creta is ‘as solid as rock’. Here’s how
Hyundai claims body structure of 2020 Creta is ‘as solid as rock’. Here’s how
‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud
‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud
Big Picture l From Article 370 to CAA: The diplomatic fallout
Big Picture l From Article 370 to CAA: The diplomatic fallout
trending topics
Yes Bank customersSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateYes Bank balance sheetReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech