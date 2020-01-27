e-paper
Facebook blames Apple for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone hack

As per the reports, Saudi Prince sent a malware-laden 4.22MB video to the Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on WhatsApp that led to the hack.

tech Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:36 IST
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s phone was reportedly hacked using an infected message on WhatsApp.
It has been almost a week since reports of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sending malware to hack into Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ iPhone X stormed the Internet. Over the past few days, reports have detailed that the Saudi Prince sent a malware-laden 4.22MB video to the Amazon CEO on WhatsApp that led to the hack. Facebook up until now has remained silent over the matter. But now, the company has blamed Apple for the incident.

Facebook vice president Nicola Mendelsohn in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland said that it was the faulty operating system that led to the hack. “One of the things that it highlights is actually some of the potential underlying vulnerabilities that exist on the actual operating systems on phones,” Mendelsohn said.

She also said that Facebook takes the allegations that one of its services was used for hacking very seriously. However, she couldn’t comment on an individual story.

Interestingly, Mendelsohn’s thoughts were echoed by Facebook’s VP of Global Affairs and Communications Nick Clegg in an interview to BBC. “It sounds like something on the, you know, what they call the operating, the operating, the phone itself,” Clegg said.

“It can’t have been, it can’t have been anything on the, when the message was sent in transit, because that’s end-to-end encrypted on WhatsApp...I suspect it must have been something like that, so something would have affected the phone operating system,” the Facebook VP told the publication.

Apple hasn’t commented on the matter yet.

